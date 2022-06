I would like to provide an update on the purchase of the old junior high building, located at 254 S Chestnut Street. This has been the “white elephant” in the community for several years. The property was sold by the school district for $1 in 2005 in good faith that it would become a dinner theatre, then sold to a close-out warehouse company (where it was later condemned, with 16 tons of rotting food inside https://bit.ly/3MslaC3), then sold to the current owners who are using it as a salvage storage facility. It has a long and challenging past. Year after year the property has continued to deteriorate and generate many complaints to the village and police department.

ELLSWORTH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO