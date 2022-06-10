WATCH: ‘Giant dog’ refuses to leave Florida supermarket
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — It was closing time at a Dollar Genera in Florida last Tuesday when employees noticed a rather unusual customer roaming around the store. The shopper wasn’t attempting to steal items or cause any commotion. It didn’t even stand on two legs.
“So, he just walked in?” a Bradenton Police Officer asked one of the store’s employees, referencing a nearly 140-pound dog that was roaming the store after-hours.
“Yeah, like, ‘Hey I’m here to go grab something,’ and then he really just walked the whole store,” the employee can be heard telling police in body-cam video.VIDEO: Deer stuck in fence cut free by police
Deputies said the 135-pound dog, named Bentley, broke through a gate and walked a few blocks to the store, where it spent a few hours browsing.
Bentley’s owner realized he was missing and was grateful the store and officers looked after him.
"Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip — or maybe a megachip," the police department jokingly added.
