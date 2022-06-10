13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials.

The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male called the school and threatened to “interfere with the upcoming summer school schedule.”

MCPSS has released a statement regarding the threat:

Yesterday afternoon, we received a call about a threat to summer school at Fonde Elementary. We worked with the Mobile Police Department and our security department and they were able to quickly identify the person who made the call and arrested him. As a precaution, security patrolled the school overnight and have determined it is safe to start summer school next week. We would like to thank the police department for their swift action to ensure the campus was safe. Mobile County Public School System

Detectives were able to determine that it was a 13-year-old that had called. They tracked the child and took him into custody. Mobile Police charged the child with disorderly conduct. It is unknown if the 13-year-old had any connection to the school.

