Mobile, AL

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials.

Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male called the school and threatened to “interfere with the upcoming summer school schedule.”

MCPSS has released a statement regarding the threat:

Yesterday afternoon, we received a call about a threat to summer school at Fonde Elementary. We worked with the Mobile Police Department and our security department and they were able to quickly identify the person who made the call and arrested him. As a precaution, security patrolled the school overnight and have determined it is safe to start summer school next week. We would like to thank the police department for their swift action to ensure the campus was safe.

Mobile County Public School System

Detectives were able to determine that it was a 13-year-old that had called. They tracked the child and took him into custody. Mobile Police charged the child with disorderly conduct. It is unknown if the 13-year-old had any connection to the school.

WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope community joins over tragic death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning. According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to University Hospital in a personal vehicle where he later died.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Cameron Montgomery

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile or Daphne area. Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a construction site. Deputies said on June 10 just after 1 p.m. they received a call about a stolen utility trailer. Deputies were sent to Highway 98 and Highway 198 West to […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WPMI

Fairhope Police: One dead in Twin Beech Rd shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Fairhope Police, on June 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM Fairhope Police received a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male gunshot victim had been transported to Thomas Hospital by personal...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crash sends pickup into culvert in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A truck crashed into a culvert after it ran off the road during a crash in Theodore early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nan Gray Davis Road at Woodside Drive. Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles and one of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
