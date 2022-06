There's little question that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has checked just about every figurative box one can imagine for that role. Belichick, along with a quarterback named Tom Brady, has guided the Patriots to a remarkable six Super Bowl championships during his tenure, and the 70-year-old is widely regarded as, at worst, one of the greatest football minds of the modern era.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO