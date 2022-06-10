ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Out and About in the ATL | June 10-12, 2022

By Joyce Lupiani
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fantastic this weekend and there’s no reason to stay home. Here’s a list of events happening in metro Atlanta:. The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is hosting the Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market and Dog Dance Party. 16 vendors, pet products,...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Atlanta’s official Juneteenth Celebration kicks off June 17 in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 10th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival kicks off this weekend, bringing with it a weekend full of music, art, food, family fun, and celebrations of Black culture. Festivities begin in Centennial Olympic Park starting at noon on Friday, June 17. The highlight of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Father’s Day With Andre Dickens

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Andre Dickens turned 48 on June 16, marking the first birthday and Father’s Day he’s celebrated since being elected Atlanta’s 61st mayor last year. Last November, Dickens won a runoff against then-City Council President Felicia Moore, and was inaugurated earlier this year. But...
ATLANTA, GA
tippnews.com

Atlanta Native Singer Tony Hightower Kicks Off the New Jazz Concert Season at Friday Jazz at The High Museum in Atlanta Friday, June 17

ATLANTA, Ga., June 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At a time when Jazz music could truly use a boost in listenership, singer Tony Hightower is on a mission to be the bridge to help a younger generation of appreciators crossover. With his sophomore album LEGACY entering the marketplace in June 2022, all-around singer/entertainer Hightower – a protégé of the late Freddy Cole – is leveraging his R&B and Hip-Hop roots to entice more young people to dig jazz.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Decatur, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Avondale Estates, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
nomadlawyer.org

Marietta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta in the northern part of Georgia, is located. Marietta, the state capital, is only 20 miles from the southeast. However, Marietta is rich with history and culture, especially from the state’s Civil War and Antebellum periods. Marietta was established from an 1830s courthouse and...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Art#Dance Party#Venkman#Variety Playhouse#Little Five Points#Greek#Sweetland Amphitheatre#Hookers#Zyx#Digital Roses Tour#Fernbank Mu
WTVM

Fan-favorite peach milkshake returns to Chick-fil-A menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer treat for many is set to return to Chick-fil-A restaurants this week. The fan-favorite peach milkshake will be available at participating locations from June 13 through August 20, the Atlanta-based chain announced. “The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Atlanta Magazine

What’s taking so long? Why some Atlanta restaurants openings get extremely delayed.

Its opening imminent, D Boca N Boca was named one of Atlanta magazine’s most anticipated restaurants of the year—specifically, the year 2020. Inspired by owner Helio Bernal’s family ties to Veracruz and the Yucatan peninsula, D Boca was set to start serving Mexican cuisine in Summerhill in May 2020. That turned out to be an inauspicious time. But even in nonpandemic eras, restaurant openings are often beset by delays that can stretch into months, even years.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Johns Creek: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Johns Creek, Georgia

Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta in northeast Georgia, is located in Fulton County. It was once Cherokee territory. Many of the biggest corporations in America have made it home, making it a place where people can thrive and grow. John Rogers was a well-known plantation owner. The name Johns Creek was given to him by his son Johnson K. Rogers. A local tributary was named ‘Johns Creek’, which eventually became the name for the area.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
AccessAtlanta

4 Atlanta recording studios where you could meet or become a star

For up-and-coming musicians, there are a handful of studios in Atlanta that can produce the high-quality demo needed for that next big break. Some of the once unknown hip-hop stars who have laid tracks at these studios are some of today’s biggest stars. And all it takes is one...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours, including several fatal, have left the metro counties on edge. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning. Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.
CBS 46

Ruptured gas line prompts evacuation on northeast Atlanta Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three businesses have been evacuated as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on in northeast Atlanta. Krog Street remains blocked from Edgewood Avenue to Irwin Street NW due to a natural gas leak near Browns Mills Road. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is responding. Details...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy