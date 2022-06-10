ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kids at drag shows could become felony in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Patterson
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbADB_0g6pWUsV00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that he would consider a proposal from a state lawmaker who wants to make it a felony to bring children to drag shows in the state.

The lawmaker’s proposal came in direct response to a drag show hosted at a bar in Dallas, Texas, in honor of Pride month. The bar and its attendees said Saturday’s show was a family-friendly event, but critics claim drag shows are inappropriate for minors.

“I will be proposing legislation to charge with a felony and terminate parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows,” said Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, from Howey-in-the-Hills, in a tweet.

Sabatini did not respond to an email asking for a comment on the proposed bill. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed support at a press conference on Wednesday.

“That is not something that children should be exposed to,” DeSantis said.

Texas lawmaker proposes banning minors from attending drag shows

Joan Hepsworth, the owner of The Paperback Book Exchange in Port Richey, is not a fan of Sabatini’s proposal.

The Paperback Book Exchange has hosted Drag Queen Story Hour for children in the past. Hepsworth said anyone was allowed to attend.

“People that had children that were exhibiting behaviors that would lead the parents to think they were going to be LGBTQ when they grew up, or people who had LGBTQ members in their families” were welcome, along with all others, Hepsworth said.

Now, Hepsworth feels that Florida is trying to “legislate hatred” in considering the criminalization of exposing minors to drag performances.

“[That’s] what it feels like to me anyway,” Hepsworth said.

DeSantis responds after spokeswoman retroactively registers as foreign agent

Hepsworth said she stopped the story hours after 10 months because her supporters and protestors got into fistfights outside of her store.

“We had to stop doing it here because I didn’t want anybody to get hurt, from either side.”

She worried it would get even worse at the time.

“I didn’t see where that was going to get any better because of the way the First Amendment is set up. They’re allowed to come out here and harass us and for us to protect ourselves put us in a position where we would end up getting arrested,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Slotkin, expert on Jan. 6 latest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a crazy week of Michigan politics, the Jan. 6 news took the cake. The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 held the first of several public hearings on Thursday night, and it was filled with emotional and raw testimony. Investigators called the violence at the Capitol an “attempted coup,” and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Howey-in-the-hills, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
City
Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Ron Desantis
WLNS

Food banks bracing for demanding summer amid inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We often think that the winter months are the hardest on people facing hunger problems, but it’s actually the summer months. This is because school gets out and families lose a vital source of food for their kids. In fact, food banks across Michigan see an increase in visits by 20% […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Local teen suicide puts focus on student mental health

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos community is in mourning after the report of a high school student who took his own life on the last day of school. It happened as concerns about student mental health grow nationwide – and here in Michigan as the Governor signed a bill into law that would […]
OKEMOS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Show#Politics State#Racism#Republican
WLNS

STATE CHAMPS! Lansing Christian wins its first boys golf state title

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Christian boys golf team came into Saturday’s final round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 4 Boys Golf State Final with a three-stoke lead but were wary of repeating history. In last year’s final round, the Pilgrims had a lead but lost it to Kalamazoo Hackett […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy