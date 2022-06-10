ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Claims Megan Thee Stallion’s Gayle King Interview ‘Upped The Ante’, District Attorney Brings Up DJ Akademiks

The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion saga continued yesterday with minor updates in a Los Angeles County courtroom. There have been so many twists, turns, and drama in the case it’s hard to keep up, but on September 14, the case will finally be put on trial.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion had an exclusive interview with Gayle King and broke down her side of the ordeal.

“I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud, like this was one of them times where it’s like it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” she said. “All I hear this man screaming is, ‘dance, bitch,’ and he starts shooting, and I’m just like ‘oh my God…’ like he shot a couple of times.”

Tory Lanez And His Legal Team Deny Leaking Information

While in court Thursday, journalist Nancy Dillon reported that Lanez’ lawyer Shawn Holly spoke to the leaks in the case and denied that they were coming from Tory and his camp. Holly and his team also spoke about Megan’s Gayle King interview “escalating things” and even said that CBS offered him an interview for a chance to counter her claims, but they turned it down.

“I’ve received numerous emails from producers of the show asking Mr. Peterson to come on and give his side of the story,” said Shawn Holley according to HotNewHipHop who has the full court transcription.

Obviously, he hasn’t done that and is not going to do that. I also want to indicate that Mr. Peterson, out of concern that there might be some suggestion that he had something to do with anything being leaked, has refused to accept any discovery in this case. Ms. Ta prepared it some time ago and had his name watermarked. It’s watermarked on my copy of the discovery. I can say I’m certain that whatever exists, if it is out there, will not have my name on it or Mr. Peterson’s name on it, because he doesn’t have a copy of the discovery.”

District Attorney Kathy Ta also mentioned DJ Akademiks regarding leaked information. Akademiks denied getting any “leaked” material from Tory or the rapper’s legal team after he tweeted and deleted; “ BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

His tweet spurned a huge social media war that involved him, Megan, Tory, and Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

“Since the last court date, it was apparent there were some leaks of part of the discovery to the members of the public,” reports HotNewHipHop. “Mainly there was an individual identified as DJ Akademiks has made additional comments that he had access to the police report. Again, we’re trying to ascertain the source of the reports or the source of the leaks at this moment, but my concern obviously is the way the leaks are being disseminated. They are being extrapolated in a certain way to mislead in my opinion.”

HotNewHipHop also reports that Lanez’ lawyer responded to DA Ta and said;

“As the court is aware from our last discussion here, these communications have existed for the most part on social media, and what I’m loosely calling Black Twitter. Ms. Ta referenced someone named DJ Akademiks, somebody I never heard of until this case.”

The entire court hearing reportedly lasted around five minutes.

We’ll have to wait until September to see what happens next.

David Jones
1d ago

it's amazing how the judge don't want him speaking on her & the case but she can do an interview speaking on him.

