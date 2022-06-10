Man sets Pride flag banner on fire near Columbia University: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man grabbed a pride flag banner hanging in front of a dormitory building at Columbia University and set it on fire, police said Friday.

The banner was hanging in front of a building on 2910 Broadway at the university. Police said the man approached the banner with multiple pride flags and lit them on fire before running in an unknown direction.

Columbia University sent out an alert to the campus community on Wednesday, saying that “two LGBTQIA+ flags were discovered removed and damaged in front of Hogan Hall.”

Police are asking anyone with information to help identify the person. He is described to be 30 to 40 years old, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force. No arrests have been made.