How Will Kyle Lowry Respond To Pat Riley's Callout?

Pat Riley has a mantra for the Miami Heat. Hardest Working. Best Conditioned. Most Professional. Unselfish. Toughest. Meanest. Nastiest. Most Disliked Team In The NBA. The second part of that mantra, he wants more from his star point guard. Kyle Lowry's first season with the Heat had a big influence from a leadership standpoint, helping groom the likes of Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro. His postseason was hampered by injuries, most believe was caused by him not being in peak shape, especially by the infamous Miami Heat standards. Riley said this week "The bottom line with me is that you have to be in world class shape...He definitely is going to have to address that and it will be addressed. I think he can be in better shape." How will the veteran respond to this challenge from the Godfather?