Part of the shock over last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street is a simple fact of gun violence in Philly: Communities and neighborhoods that enjoy the full range of investments don’t have gun violence problems. Communities and neighborhoods that don’t enjoy that same full range of investments do have gun violence problems. Elected officials and others, in the wake of gun violence, typically use the term “senseless” to describe it — and yet it’s not senseless. It’s predictable and preventable.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO