The Estate of Prodigy has released the late Hip-Hop icon’s new single “You Will See.” The single is the first Prodigy song to be released since his untimely death. “You Will See” is the first of three singles that will lead up to the Prodigy’s forthcoming full-length posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. The new single features the vocals of Berto Rich, who in conjunction with The North Star Group, delivers the production.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO