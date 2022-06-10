ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences will experience the next chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with Houston Symphony performing Alexandre Desplat’s full score live to picture. Tickets are available now at the Houston Symphony Website. In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series,...

Mighty 990

Houston Dad Says Teacher Took His Underage Son to Drag Show

The father of a 16-year-old boy says a Houston Independent School District teacher took his son to a drag show — without parental permission. The father goes on to say that one of the drag queens who performed was allegedly a convicted pedophile. The school district did not comment. Watch the parent bring his concerns to the school board.
culturemap.com

Heads and Tails presents Houston Crawfish Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Crawfish Festival will close out the 2022 crawfish season with a family-friendly event. Attendees will get a chance to taste Heads & Tails infamous Boss Sauce. This event will include multiple vendors, live music, and crawfish perfected and curated by Chef Roy.
Houston Press

Houstonians Brave The Heat for Summer Jam HTX

“Houston I need y’all to make some noise!” yelled Beak King as he walked across the stage dressed in Texas Southern University basketball shorts and one of his signature black tees with “I’m From Will Smith, TX” printed across the front in white letters. He stopped center stage and looked across the crowd of people at Soho field screaming in anticipation of the next song.
KSAT 12

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new annual pass program

San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase. The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass. All...
thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
Alexandre Desplat
Philomena
fox26houston.com

Strawberry Moon: What is it? When it's expected to make an appearance?

HOUSTON - Did you know that Pasadena used to grow strawberries?. Over a million Strawberry plants were introduced into the area to help boost the economy after the Galveston Hurricane of 1900!. That area looks very different now, after the shift to more industrial-based exports due to World War II....
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
Fort Bend Star

Local football stars shine in annual Bayou Bowl

More than a dozen recently-graduated senior football players from the area took the field at an annual All-Star Game designed to showcase the best players from the Greater Houston area. On Saturday, players from around the area took part in the annual Greater Houston Football Coaches Association (GHFCA) All-Star game...
Click2Houston.com

Dusty old Levi’s in your closet, Houston? This is how to turn them into gift cards, cash

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi’s jeans and denim jackets in Houston. If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi’s Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston’s Galleria store. In exchange, you’ll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Food Giveaway at Northwest Assistance Ministries

HOUSTON, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food fair on Saturday, June 18, 2022, and will begin distributing food from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m. This distribution is open...
thebharatexpressnews.com

Houston Men Steal $4,200 Bottle Of Liquor Turns Out To Be A Cheap Lure

Authorities in Houston, Texas are looking for three men caught on camera stealing a convenience story and making off with a bottle of cheap liquor they believed to be real. The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 23 when the Houston Police Department said three unidentified black men entered a liquor store and crowded around a display case. alcohol locked, KRIV-TV reported.
FMX 94.5

Houston Racist Goes Berserk on Interracial Couple Walking Their Dogs

WARNING: This article has very sensitive content, so please use your best judgment before allowing children to view this. The language, in the video, is very strong and intended for mature audiences. A few days ago, down in Houston, a couple was out for a walk when they were verbally...

