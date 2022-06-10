Houston Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi’s jeans and denim jackets in Houston. If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi’s Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston’s Galleria store. In exchange, you’ll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.

