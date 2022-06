Kanye has been relatively quiet on social media as of late, but it seems as if the apparent copying of one of his sneakers made him speak about it on IG. A few weeks ago, the first pictures of Adidas Adilette ’22 slide dropped. Many people were excited to get the slide as it resembled a Yeezy Slide, which, unlike the Adidas slide, is hard to get and always sells out. The Adidas slide has since dropped and sold out, and are expected to release in multiple colorways on June 23.

