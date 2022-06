TransPerfect, a New York-based translation company, has announced the opening of its first contact center in El Paso and plans to hire more than 400 employees by 2023. “Our new center will launch over-the-phone interpretation employment opportunities initially, and then we’ll plan to expand with in-bound services in Spanish and English,” Steve Cheeseman, vice president of contact center operations at TransPerfect, said at a press conference Tuesday.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO