It may not seem like it from a vehicle flying by on Dodge or Cass Streets, but Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says work continues on the Crossroads redevelopment. "The most important thing is that they are not behind on their installation schedule to get the vast majority of the sewer and internal streets completed by the end of the year," the Mayor said in an interview with Gary Sadlemyer on Newsradio 1110 KFAB.

7 HOURS AGO