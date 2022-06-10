ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

Cover picture for the articleWorld-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major...

