Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023
World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major...thekatynews.com
