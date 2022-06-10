ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Devon Dotson would, ‘for sure,’ return to be part of Rock Chalk Roundball Classic again

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMcJG_0g6pSyJ100

LAWRENCE — Back at the end of May, Brian Hanni talked about how excited he gets when former Kansas basketball players participate in the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic for the first time.

Pointing ahead to this year’s edition, held Thursday at Lawrence Free State High School, Hanni mentioned Malik Newman and Dedric Lawson. Hanni, who organized the charity event, highlighted Greg Ostertag and Devon Dotson. And after it concluded, as numerous players interacted with fans on the court, Dotson revealed he does think he’d do it all again in the future.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Dotson, who highlighted as well how the charity aims to help families dealing with pediatric cancer or other challenging illnesses. “I think it’s a great cause. I like what it’s all about. So, yeah, for sure.”

Dotson may have thought the exhibition game that took place was going to be more competitive than it ended up being, but he still enjoyed himself. Dotson played for Team Crimson, led by head coach Wayne Simien, against Team Blue, led by head coach Brett Ballard. Ostertag and Newman were among Dotson’s teammates, while Lawson lined up on the other side.

Despite the more laid-back atmosphere overall, early on the environment seemed to be more competitive and Dotson thrived within it. Dotson hit a trio of 3s in quick succession early in the first half and yelled, “Let’s go,” toward the sideline. By the time the second half started to come to a close, he noticed that competitiveness re-emerge again with the score as tight as it was down the stretch.

“When I saw there was, like, four minutes left, I felt like it was like a game,” said Dotson, who described fellow-participants Wayne Selden Jr. and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk as NBA-caliber talents. “I wanted to keep hooping.”

This summer, Dotson plans on being a part of the NBA’s summer league. He said he and his agent are working on exactly what his future will look like. He does not anticipate returning to the Chicago Bulls’ organization.

Wherever Dotson goes, could lead to him reuniting with former Kansas teammates of his who just led the Jayhawks to the program's most recent national title. The NBA draft is coming up later this month, and could see both Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji taken in the first round. Dotson was in New Orleans earlier this year when Braun and Agbaji helped lead Kansas to that championship game victory, one that included a significant comeback in the second half, against North Carolina.

“It’s good coming back, seeing all the fans, seeing everybody, the familiar faces with the coaching staff,” said Dotson, who spent two seasons with the Jayhawks from 2018-20. “It was great.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Conrad Hawley Commits to Iowa State for Basketball

After not appearing in a game for Kansas football program, Conrad Hawley entered the transfer portal back in December after just one season. Hawley has now decided to switch over to the hardwood and is headed to Ames, Iowa to play basketball for Iowa State. This comes at quite the...
AMES, IA
KSNT News

T-West grad wins TGA city match play

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Golf Association’s city match play concluded on Sunday with Topeka West grad Addison Alonzo taking home the win. Alonzo beat Matt Cooper by the 13th hole in Sunday’s championship round. The Topeka native now plays golf for Hutchinson Community College. “It feels amazing. I haven’t won in a few years, so it […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football coach to publish first book

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new author in town – K-State Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Joe Hall Jr. The former K-State running back is set to publish his first book, ‘Pay for Play: High Stakes and Mental State’ later this summer. Hall Jr. calls the book a “pseudo-autobiography,” as it highlights his time […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Person
Malik Newman
Person
Wayne Simien
Person
Dedric Lawson
Person
Brett Ballard
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Greg Ostertag
KSN News

6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
KSNT News

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Traffic lights down at 29th and Wanamaker

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of 29th and Wanamaker Road are down as of 4:04 p.m. on Sunday. The outage was first reported at 3:16 and Evergy is aware of the issue, according to dispatch. Topeka Police Department and the City of Topeka are on the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Team Crimson#Team Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
KSNT News

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday. Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, […]
OTTAWA, KS
KVOE

Increased participation highlights second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K

Tucker Lee’s legacy was celebrated this Saturday at the second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event saw an impressive increase in participation from last year with more than double the number of runners from 2021. Tucker’s mother thanked the community for their overwhelming support of her son and his memory.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy