BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres are keeping their options open with their three first-round picks in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, general manager Kevyn Adams said Monday. "I'd still say if right now, that's probably where I'm very comfortable with [keeping the picks], but we're also going to make sure that we're having all those conversations," Adams said. "We're going to do whatever we feel is the best possible thing for our organization, puts us in the best position moving forward, both short and long term. So, that's what we balance.

1 HOUR AGO