LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.

2 DAYS AGO