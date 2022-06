HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Detention Facility died Sunday evening of an apparent medical emergency. According to Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was alerted to an inmate being unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Patrick Lee Bone, age 39, was transported from his cell to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per Patterson.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO