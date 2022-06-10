These wireless JBL noise-canceling earbuds are now nearly 50% off their regular price

From huffing and puffing at the gym to taking warm evening strolls, earbuds have become a pretty permanent staple in your slew of everyday accessories. But no matter what you use them for, if they're not canceling the annoying buzz going on in your surrounding environment, focusing on various tasks can get really challenging.

There are lots of noise-canceling audio accessories out there to choose from, but they're not all created equal. So before you drop a hefty chunk of change on some over-hyped model, save yourself the disappointment and opt for these stellar JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones . In addition to their active noise canceling power, these earbuds boast a wide range of desirable features, and their freshly slashed price tag is one of them.

From rock classics to the golden age of hip hop, these headphones never fail to enhance your listening experience thanks to their JBL signature sound. They're also incredibly versatile, allowing you to switch from isolated sound to their smart ambient mode that allows you to still be aware of your surroundings if need be. And they're incredibly easy to use, as they instantly pair with your chosen device the second you flip open the case. You can even pair multiple devices just by tapping on your device’s screen, easy peasy.

While these JBL headphones are great for using while working at a desk, they're also a fantastic option for more active listeners thanks to their comfort-secure fit that stays in place no matter how physical things get. They also feature an impressive 21 hours of combined playback between their regular charge and that of the case, allowing you to use them on the move over the course of an entire day. It's no wonder they've earned rave reviews online and were named Amazon's Choice among over 450 ratings.

Get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at 49% off, making them just $74.99.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

