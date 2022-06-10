Pilot injured in crash near Granite Falls

(KNSI) – A dairy farm in Stearns County is one of seven across the country honored for its outstanding sustainability by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The award went to Steve and Cheryl Schlangen, owners of the Schlangen Dairy Farm in Albany. The award is for their continuous improvements in more than 30 conservation practices. They include adding LED lighting, cover crops, a manure-stacking slab to prevent nutrients from leaching into the water, and a manure injection system that uses less time and less fuel and has virtually eliminated the need for commercial fertilizer on their crops.

ALBANY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO