Granite Falls, MN

Pilot injured in crash near Granite Falls

 3 days ago
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A man was airlifted to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing a single-engine plane near Granite Falls. The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office says just after 7 a.m., it received reports of a...

Wright County Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in Chisago County

We now know the identity of a Wisconsin man who died in a recent traffic crash that also involved a Wright County man. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that early Thursday morning, a semi truck collided with a small pickup on Highway 95 at Sunrise Road in Chisago County near North Branch.
Man killed when he loses control of motorcycle on gravel road near Eagle Lake

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — A 43-year-old man from Eagle Lake was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle in Blue Earth County Wednesday night, police say. According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department, 911 was called just before 9:30 p.m. when an unresponsive motorcyclist was found on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue south of Eagle Lake.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
Farm Says “No One Was Injured” After 200,000 Chickens Die in Fire

A massive fire at an egg farm in Wright County, Minnesota, burned down a barn housing tens of thousands of chickens. This means tens of thousands of panicked hens remained trapped in tiny cages as they were engulfed by flames. In total, around 200,000 lives were lost. Yet according to a farm spokesperson, “no one was injured.”
Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
Albany Area Farmers Honored

(KNSI) – A dairy farm in Stearns County is one of seven across the country honored for its outstanding sustainability by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The award went to Steve and Cheryl Schlangen, owners of the Schlangen Dairy Farm in Albany. The award is for their continuous improvements in more than 30 conservation practices. They include adding LED lighting, cover crops, a manure-stacking slab to prevent nutrients from leaching into the water, and a manure injection system that uses less time and less fuel and has virtually eliminated the need for commercial fertilizer on their crops.
ALBANY, MN
Minnesota Meteorologist Takes Home $75K on 'Jeopardy!'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
Minnesota Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
FOLEY, MN
Kelsey Struzyk of Little Falls Wins Dream Getaway #62

Congratulations to Kelsey Struzyk from Little Falls -- the winner of Dream Getaway#62! We called Kelsey this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Kelsey to decide where she wants to go. Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Big crowd on hand for the unveiling of the new Andria Theatre marquee

(Alexandria, MN)--A big crowd was on hand last night (Thursday) for the lighting of the marquee at the Andria Theatre in downtown Alexandria. Organizers even did a countdown to the big moment, and then the marquee was lit-up at around 9:20 p.m. to a thunderous cheer from those on hand.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
