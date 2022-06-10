Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

Britney Spears is a married woman!

Britney and Sam Asghari got married Thursday (June 9) in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Thousand Oaks, Califonia home.

A few of Britney’s celebrity friends attended the wedding, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton. Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

She wore a custom Donatella Versace gown, and reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

But what’s a wedding without a wedding crasher. The special day was interrupted with an appearance from her ex-husband Jason Alexander.

He attempted to crash the wedding and was for two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out-of-county warrant.

The wedding continued. Take a look at some of the moments from the wedding.

