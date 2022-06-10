ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Teen raises $140k to fund all-Vietnam vet Honor Flight to D.C.

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VF66O_0g6pRN7h00

The first all-Vietnam War veteran Honor Flight trip from Michigan is set to land in Washington, D.C. on June 18 thanks to the support of a teenager who raised over $140,000 – enough to sponsor the entire trip.

Alice Kraatz of Kalamazoo began raising money for the trip when she was only 14. She proposed the all-Vietnam vet trip while serving as the Michigan State President of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) from 2019 to 2020.

“The State Project I led during my term was called ‘To Honor, To Remember,’ and its goal was to raise money to put Vietnam veterans on the Honor Flight, with the intent of filling the plane,” she explained. “Sending an Honor Flight devoted solely to Vietnam veterans will allow us to give them the recognition and honor that they deserve.”

Kraatz, who is now 17, sold MIA/POW bracelets to raise money and recruited other youth organizations to join her campaign by collecting bottles and cans, hosting yard sales, and asking for sponsorships.

The Honor Flight Network brings veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veterans so they can experience the memorials built in their honor. Formed in 2005, the network has provided the once-in-a-lifetime experience to more than 250,000 veterans.

The “C.A.R. Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight,” will take the veterans to Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying, then to the National Mall to visit the memorials honoring those who served.

The veterans will also receive the Vietnam War Commemorative Pin during a special pinning ceremony set for 2:50 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. On their flight back home, the veterans will receive letters from loved ones and supporters to read during one-last “Mail Call.” Trip organizers also have special plans to give the veterans the proper homecoming that so many in their generation never received.

“The veterans returning from Vietnam did not receive the same kind of homecoming that was given to veterans of previous generations and, in too many cases, our Vietnam veterans experienced rejection and anger,” said Honor Flight Network Chief Operating Officer Bobbie Bradley. “We can’t change what happened half a century ago, but we can do something about the present. As long as there are Vietnam veterans among us, it is not too late to thank them.”

The Honor Flight Network’s Lone Eagle program, which coordinates trips for veterans who live outside the reach of the organization’s more than 130 hubs, is organizing the trip in cooperation with local hubs Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and Talons Out Honor Flight.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Michigan State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#War Veteran#Vietnam Veterans#Charity#Mia#The National Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Charities
MilitaryTimes

Navy fighter pilot dies in California Super Hornet crash

The pilot of a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet died Friday after the aircraft crashed near Trona, California. The aircraft, which was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, was downed at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. The service is waiting to identify the sailor until 24-hours after notifying next-of-kin.
TRONA, CA
The Independent

Five Marines killed in California aircraft crash, military confirms

Five Marines were killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in the California desert, the US Marine Corps has confirmed.The Marine Corps craft came down during training in a remote area of Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego on Wednesday.“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in a...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy