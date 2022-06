Erling Haaland is set to be the Premier League's second best paid striker, after his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City was made official. On Monday, Haaland gave his first interview as a City player, and was seen in the shirt for the first time, with the Norwegian revealing that Riyad Mahrez helped convince him to move to the Etihad Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO