Rejoice ARAM lovers—the ever-annoying poke Ashe support build has surged onto Summoner’s Rift and has given the popular marksman champion new life in an unintended role. Although one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, Ashe has withstood constant changes in the meta due to the sheer amount of crowd control she has in her kit, near incomparable for an ADC. With items like Imperial Mandate and Muramana, Ashe can spam these slowing abilities, including her ultimate with near-limitless range, almost without cooldowns, thus enabling her allies to capitalize and catapult her to the top of the current support meta seemingly out of nowhere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO