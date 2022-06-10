The Last of Us Remake Proves That Generational Graphics Leaps Are Dead
'Video games can't possibly look much better than they already do today!' It's a common refrain, but Naughty Dog's remake of The Last of Us sure seems to support it. Sony and Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part I at Summer Game Fest this week, and I’m still trying...
A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As consumers still hunt to get their hands on the latest video game console systems, Microsoft is taking steps to let them bypass the hardware. The company, on Wednesday, announced...
Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth.
The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?!
Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
The eighth "Forza Motorsport" installment is on the way for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and a new video showing in-game footage dropped on Sunday. Set for release in the spring of 2023, "Forza Motorsport" (there is no "8" in the title) continues as a racing simulator, as opposed to the more arcade-like "Forza Horizon" series. And the new video highlights the impressive graphics the game can generate, using the popular Maple Valley racetrack as a demonstration.
The Persona series is finally headed to Xbox for the first time ever, as announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The games include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal — all of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.
Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry--Xbox or otherwise--and it was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
Ubisoft has made a popular game 100 percent free. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the offer is through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to this, free copies are limited to PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the game, it's Far Cry 4, one of Ubisoft's best games from the past decade and one of 2014's best games as well.
After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
Classic original PlayStation games that are included in the PlayStation Plus Premium tier have been confirmed to run at 60hz in North America. According to VGC, North American subscribers of PlayStation Plus Premium have access to the NTSC versions of classic games, which run at 60hz, compared to the PAL ones, which only run at 50hz. The PAL versions of games are typically used in regions such as Europe and Australia, and they have slower fresh rates which result in lower framerates.
Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.
