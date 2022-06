A total of 40 Legends of Runeterra nerfs and buffs are slated to take place in the upcoming Patch 3.10, according to game designer Steve Rubin. Riot Games has shifted its focus within LoR from Path of Champions to PvP, resulting in a larger than normal major balance patch that is scheduled to release later this month. No date has been revealed by the team for Patch 3.10 at time of writing. But some of the changes players can expect to see include over three dozen individual card adjustments, system changes, and more, according to a Twitter post from Rubin today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO