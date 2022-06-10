ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Supreme Court denies Brighton GOP candidate place on primary ballot

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court this week denied an appeal by a Livingston County Republican to be placed on the primary ballot for state representative.

Chase Turner, of Brighton, had appealed a June 2 Michigan Court of Appeals ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Tuesday unanimously denied his appeal and request for a stay against the Michigan Secretary of State, Bureau of Elections and State Board of Canvassers.

Turner intended to seek the 49th District seat in the Michigan House, running against two-term incumbent Republican Ann Bolin, of Brighton. The Democratic candidate for the 49th district seat is Christina Kafkakis, of Brighton, who is unopposed.

The 49th District, after redistricting this year, includes Brighton, Wixom, Walled Lake, New Hudson, Lyon Township and Novi and the surrounding areas.

In May, the Michigan Secretary of State determined Turner's affidavit of identity was false because a $1,000 fee that was due Sept. 23, 2021, was still unpaid when Turner filed his affidavit Feb. 11, 2022. The decision denied Turner a place on the primary ballot.

Turner said even though he doesn't agree with the court's decision, he respects the court.

In the court's one page decision issued Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice David Viviano referenced the 1976 Michigan campaign finance act in a concurring opinion. The law states "all statements, reports, late filing fees and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee organized to support the candidate's election under the Michigan campaign finance act . . . have been filed or paid.

"In the present case, however, plaintiff was assessed a $1,000 fee that was due on Sept. 23, 2021," Viviano wrote. "That fee was unpaid when plaintiff filed his affidavit of identity on Feb. 11, 2022. Consequently, contrary to his affidavit, there was a fee that was 'required of' plaintiff at the time he filed his affidavit. His affidavit was therefore false, and the Court of Appeals reached the right outcome."

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

Comments / 28

lawrence morris
3d ago

what's with all these republican candidates thinking the rules don't apply to them?

Reply(18)
15
