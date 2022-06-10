ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Man who died in Florida lake with gators missing 3 limbs

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
LARGO, Fla. [AP] — A man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for Frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators, police said Friday.

The medical examiner’s final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months, according to Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo.

McGuinness, 47, was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course. Authorities said McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them, The Associated Press reported.

It’s not clear whether McGuinness drowned, had a medical issue, or was killed by alligators. But Santo said he was missing three limbs when his body was found.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two large alligators were trapped — one 10 feet long, the other 8 feet — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death.

#Alligator#Wildlife Conservation#Police#Accident#Largo Police Department#The Associated Press
