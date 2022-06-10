ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey Responds to Lawsuit Launched by Fired Nanny

By Kiara Jacobs
 3 days ago

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Halsey’s former nanny is suing the singer, but the Grammy-nominated artist says she was fired to protect her child. Ashley Funches claims she was fired for requesting overtime pay and taking medical leave and is suing the performer for disability discrimination and retaliation.

Halsey’s representative told TMZ on June 9, that Funches complaint is “baseless” and that Funches was terminated for leaving the child unattended and being intoxicated while caring for the infant.

The rep says Funches never complained while employed by Halsey. The nanny says in her lawsuit that she was not paid for overtime and was fired after having to miss some days due to a medical procedure.  Funches’ lawyers say Halsey fired her nanny in a “deliberate, cold, callous, fraudulent, and intentional manner” to harm her.

Do you think Ashley Funches has a good case against Halsey?

