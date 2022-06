Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson could soon get their wish. The two lightweights had a rivalry that dominated over the 155-pound division for years prior to Nurmagomedov’s retirement in 2020. At one point, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson each owned dueling 12-fight UFC win streaks and were unquestionably the two top lightweights in the world, however their failure to meet in the cage will forever be one of MMA’s greatest “what ifs.” The pair were booked to settle the rivalry five times throughout their careers, but never once actually made it to fight night with the bout still intact.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO