UH athletic director Chris Pezman and president Renu Khator know something special is happening at the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)mith) University of Houston athletic department officials and coaches have been preparing to start Big 12 play in the fall of 2023 for months. Few doubted that an agreement to make that happen would be reached. UH basketball coach Kelvin Sampson admits he’s been looking at this upcoming season as his last in the American Athletic Conference for a while now.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO