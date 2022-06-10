ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Marino's American Eatery plans kitchen at Latrobe's Four Seasons Brewing Co.

By Shirley McMarlin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you just want a pizza or plate of wings to go with your beer. The owners of Four Seasons Brewing Co. in Latrobe understand that and are working to satisfy customer cravings through a partnership with Marino’s American Eatery in Hempfield. They want patrons to be able...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop, Dine, Play, Escape: The Waterfront ... your Destination Place

Every day of summer provides a new opportunity for fun. Whether it’s shopping for new summer clothes, sharing a round of drinks with friends, or enjoying outdoor live music on a Saturday afternoon, there’s so much to do when the weather is nice. For more active people, it’s refreshing to take a long walk outside and enjoy nature’s beauty. And after a long day in the sun, nothing is better than going inside and taking advantage of air conditioned entertainment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Food truck festival, beer garden coming to Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The “Summer Lovin Food Truck Festival” is back Sunday along with a beer garden and the public is invited to join. Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Bowling, Nicole Taylor Consulting and House Hackers, the festival goes on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month throughout […]
ALTOONA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 13-19

Hugo Cruz and Caminos. Wed., June 15. 7:30 p.m. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Pay What You Wish. chambermusicpittsburgh.org. As part of Chamber Music Pittsburgh’s Pittsburgh Performs series, which “showcases the city’s talented and diverse local musicians through performances in non-traditional venues,” the award-winning Cuban-jazz fusion band Hugo Cruz and Caminos is set to showcase its rhythmic stylings and eclectic mix of jazz and Cuban music at the Mattress Factory. While the band performs in the museum lobby, the doors to the courtyard will remain open, allowing you to flow freely between the galleries, Winifred Ann Lutz’s garden installation, and the intimate concert.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cheswick resident continues mom's legacy of decorative painting

Walking into Cheryl Vizzo’s home feels like a museum of cherished memories — from the flowery lamp on her living room side table to the spring-themed knobs on her kitchen cabinets. Every decorative item in her home was created by her late mother, Marie Fucci Williams, an accomplished...
CHESWICK, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Pub#Food Drink#American Eatery#Four Seasons Brewing Co#Oktoberfest#Cinco De Mayo
94.5 PST

This is the Very Best Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey

What kind of prices make a restaurant expensive to you?. That number is going to vary drastically from person to person. For me personally, if the surf and turf is around $100, I'm eating at an expensive restaurant. Every now and again I think it's important to indulge and... Foodie...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Airshow provides boost to restaurant, lodging traffic

After three years, the full Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow is back — and Latrobe area businesses anticipate an influx of customers during the action-filled weekend. “It’s a very big weekend for us,” said John Heiple, general manager of Sharky’s Cafe. “We definitely benefit greatly between having an outdoor facility and catering.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thousands of spectators take in final day of Westmoreland Airshow

Lori Dudzinsky of Derry Township has watched the Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow grow from small beginnings. She’s been attending the events since the late 1970s, when her father, Jack Myers of Derry Township, started providing portable toilets for the event through his rental company. Dudzinsky and Myers braved the threat of rainy weather Sunday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Dunkin’ Set For Grand Opening Next Week

The grand opening ceremony for the new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is set for next week. According to officials with the company, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be happening Monday to mark the opening of the Dunkin’ restaurant on Route 8 South. Dunkin’ officials say they will be...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

This week's top Pittsburgh area concerts: Sonic Slam, The Lumineers, George Thorogood, Corinne Bailey Rae

Several 1980s hair metal bands invade Greensburg in this week’s top concerts for the Pittsburgh region. • The Sonic Slam Tour — headlined by the Tom Keifer (Cinderella) Band with support from L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat — visits the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday. The three hair metal bands had their biggest hits in the 1980s, with Cinderella hitting multi-platinum with “Night Songs.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Watch: 2022 Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow

LATROBE, Pa. — It's back! The Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow is being held on June 11 and 12 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The fun continues Sunday, too. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on both days. Highlighting the lineup this weekend is the F-16 Viper Demo Team,...
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Kenny Chesney concert brings thousands of fans to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of fans gathered around Heinz Field and throughout the North Shore Saturday to attend the Kenny Chesney concert. The country music artist has not been in Pittsburgh since 2018 due to COVID-19. "It's been two years, I know people that bought tickets two years ago," said...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy