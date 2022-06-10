Band of Oz concert Sunday

Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the years for both reasons. That’s no surprise when he was once a sought-after fingerpicking style guitar player in a number of bands and musical groups, or from his decades as the owner of Jason’s House of Music in Statesville, or now as he quietly does repairs on stringed instruments for young and old musicians alike.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO