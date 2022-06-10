Band of Oz concert Sunday

Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the years for both reasons. That’s no surprise when he was once a sought-after fingerpicking style guitar player in a number of bands and musical groups, or from his decades as the owner of Jason’s House of Music in Statesville, or now as he quietly does repairs on stringed instruments for young and old musicians alike.
Co-owners Rich Lytle and Sherry Augustine came together to create a coffee shop after finding out they were from the same hometown, and shared a love for nature and good food. What’s happening: Willow Wood Coffee, located at 19801 S Main St. in Cornelius, opened at the end of April after the pandemic stretched out […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A powerful piece of racing history is right in Charlotte’s backyard. Hundreds of people visit the site every day, without even knowing it. Charlotte is known for its rich racing history on oval tracks, but it’s also where a lot of drag racers got their start back in the […]
June 13. Enjoy dining out on Tuesday, June 14 at Sabi Asian Bistro at 130 Harbour Place Dr. in Davidson and a portion of your order will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas Central Carolinas. The event is organized by Big Day at the Lake, an...
Summertime is a great time to visit the Lake Norman area. Whether you swing-by the college town of Davidson for live music, head farther north to hit the shores of Troutman, or take a dive in the natural quarry in Mooresville – there’s lots the lake has to offer whether you’re just finding your sea legs or are an expert in all things nautical.
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
June 13. By Dave Yochum. A proposal from the Thomas F. Clark Trust would preserve and expand upon historic buildings at 121-129 N. Main St. in Davidson. Prominent architect Chuck Travis, the former mayor of Cornelius and the lead designer of Birkdale Village, is the late Clark’s long-time architectural consultant.
The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: Summer days are here but the N.C. Transportation Museum is already counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.! This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season.
Sunday is Father’s Day, and while being a dad isn’t easy, it can be even harder for single dads who have to juggle the responsibilities of being a dad without the support of a partner. And apparently, that is easier in some parts of the country than others.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews began the process of changing street signs on Stonewall Street in Uptown as the Charlotte Legacy Commission's renaming of nine streets with ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy concludes. Stonewall Street, which runs from Interstate 277 to Bank of America Stadium in the southeast...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the center of Charlotte’s continuously expanding Uptown, a white house nestled between buildings has stood the test of time. “This molding for example that has that shape, when I bought the house that looked like a blob because it has hundreds of years of painting,” Lucia Zapata Griffith said.
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award. In its 11th year, the award recognizes dairy farmers who are dedicated to socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy...
Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. M. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Sabrina Davis were married on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Coach House Wedding and Event Venue in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The church greeted the Pastor, First Lady and the First Children at a Meet the First Family celebration...
June 13. Food costs take a big bite out of your overall budget. Indeed, from January to mid-May, prices for basic items we compared at five Cornelius grocery stores rose 9.4 percent. Comparing our local markets. For the latest Cornelius Today grocery price check-in, prices were gathered May 19, and...
