Cancer

Palmitoylation of MDH2 by ZDHHC18 activates mitochondrial respiration and accelerates ovarian cancer growth

By Science China Press
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) exhibits strong dependency on the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle and oxidative phosphorylation to fuel anabolic process. S-palmitoylation refers to the addition of the saturated 16-carbon fatty acid palmitate at a cysteine residue in protein to form a liable thioester bond. The S-palmitoylation modification alters the hydrophobic property...

medicalxpress.com

IFLScience

Colon Cancer Cell Growth May Be Inhibited By Cannabinoids, Cell Studies Suggest

Beneficial effects of cannabinoids in the management of colon cancer may have been revealed by new research, reports Forbes, as two studies appear to have found that these compounds can inhibit cell growth for the disease. While the research was limited to cell model and cell culture methodologies, together the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that aspirin alters colorectal cancer evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer afflicting the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published in the journal eLife,...
IRVINE, CA
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Cell#Respiration#Palmitoylation#Tca
Medical News Today

Plant compound effective against lung cancer in laboratory setting

Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the world, with 1.8 million people dying from the condition in 2020. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) found a plant compound to be effective at stopping the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Treatment for Highly Aggressive Blood Cancer

Research into a type of blood cancer called juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia suggests anti-inflammatory treatment as a possible new therapy for the disease. Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is most common in children under the age of four. 10% of all cases occur in newborns under the age of three months. Every year, one to two children out of a million are diagnosed with JMML. The disease accounts for approximately 1.6 percent of all blood-related cancers. It is more common in males, with boys being nearly twice as likely as girls to develop JMML.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mouse model of transgender men finds active testosterone worsens IVF outcomes

Active testosterone therapy for transgender men may negatively impact IVF outcomes, suggests a mouse study being presented Monday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found female mice currently receiving testosterone had fewer and less developed eggs retrieved. In contrast, discontinuing testosterone therapy in...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
The Independent

New treatment for ‘slow killer’ sleep apnoea in hospital trial

One of the UK’s leading sleep doctors hopes a new device could help people suffering sleep apnoea, which knocks years off a patient’s life expectancy.Vik Veer, an ear, nose and throat consultant, hopes the iNap device, he is currently trialling, will offer an alternative to other treatments for people with obstructive sleep apnoea (Osa), linked to serious disease and lower life expectancy.The Osacondition is when a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you sleep, resulting in loud snoring.This results in severely disturbed sleep leading to high blood pressure and strokes.It is estimated around 45% of UK adults suffer from...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is There a Cure for Neuropathy in the Legs?

Some cases of neuropathy such as neuropathy of hyperglycemia (diabetes mellitus type II) may improve with rigorous blood sugar control and insulin. Neuropathy in the kidney may improve to some extent with dialysis or renal transplantation. However, the cure for it is difficult. Proper treatment will slow progression and address...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Types of Thyroid Cancer

Understanding a thyroid cancer diagnosis can be confusing. There are many different types of thyroid cancer, with varying survival rates and multiple names. Whether papillary or follicular thyroid cancer, hereditary or sporadic medullary thyroid cancer, or undifferentiated anaplastic thyroid cancers, these growths start in the thyroid. The thyroid is a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Drinking coffee does not hinder the absorption of liquid thyroid medication

Although current product labels and treatment guidelines recommend that patients take thyroid hormone replacement therapy on an empty stomach, new research suggests drinking coffee does not affect the absorption of a liquid formulation of levothyroxine (LT4). A new study conducted by Vertice Pharma confirms the absorption of an oral levothyroxine...
ATLANTA, GA
deseret.com

A small cancer study saw recovery in 100% of patients

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York conducted a small trial of just 14 people with rectal cancer. After completing the trial with an experimental treatment, participants found that their tumors had disappeared. About the study: For six months, participants of the study were given an immunotherapy drug called...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

