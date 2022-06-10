Palmitoylation of MDH2 by ZDHHC18 activates mitochondrial respiration and accelerates ovarian cancer growth
Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) exhibits strong dependency on the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle and oxidative phosphorylation to fuel anabolic process. S-palmitoylation refers to the addition of the saturated 16-carbon fatty acid palmitate at a cysteine residue in protein to form a liable thioester bond. The S-palmitoylation modification alters the hydrophobic property...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0