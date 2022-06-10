ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

$267 million film, TV studio proposed for Austin metro area

By Kara Carlson, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

A $267 million studio for film and television production could be coming to San Marcos, and the city and Hays County officials have agreed to provide millions in tax breaks to help make it happen.

Hill Country Studios, a subsidiary of Hill Country Group LLC, has proposed a state-of-the-art production, television, film and streaming studio that the company said would be the largest of its kind in Texas.

The plans call for 820,000 square feet of production offices, commercial space, four workshops, back lots and 12 sound stages. The studio would be built in the existing La Cima development, on 75 acres of a 209-acre property near West Centerpoint Road, West Wonder World Drive and RM 12.

According to documents filed with the city, the project would be built in three stages starting in April 2023, with a goal of being completed by 2025. The first phase calls for seven production stages, a welcome center and two workshops. A second phase would add 250,000 square feet of office space. The final phase would add five more stages, two additional workshops and support space.

Both the Hays County Commissioners Court and the San Marcos City Council have approved incentive agreements for the project.

Hill Country Studios was founded in 2020 by Cory McLoud and Zach Price of Hill Country Group. It will include a focus on virtual production, an emerging technology that allows film in a digital environment before it goes to a physical set.

The company said virtual production design and management will be led by film technology company Vision, which will provide a team of designers and integrators.

In a statement, McLoud, CEO of Hill Country Studios, said the company aims to help grow the Texas entertainment production industry.

“What started as a dream to elevate the production industry in Texas is now becoming reality,” McLoud said. “Recognizing the revolutionary potential of virtual production, Hill Country Studios aims to place the film industry in the epicenter of the innovation corridor in Texas. We couldn’t think of a better place to propel the entertainment industry with a world-class studio space than our own backyard.”

The project, which was listed under the name Project Dark Monday in city and county documents, is estimated to have an investment of $267 million.

According to documents filed with the city of San Marcos, the studio expects to employ 22 full-time employees with an average salary of $100,000 and up to 44 full-time employees once fully built out. In addition, it could employ up to 1,400 contract workers, averaging about 1,200 workers on production projects, with an average salary around $80,000, according to the documents.

Tax breaks from city, county

The City Council voted to authorize a Chapter 380 tax abatement agreement in a 6-1 vote after a lengthy discussion on the item.

The agreement, which gives the studio an estimated $4.6 million in property tax rebates over the life of the contract, would decrease year by year, starting with a 90% rebate once the studio is built and ending with a 20% rebate by the fifth year. Before the deal goes into effect in 2025, the city would collect $2.1 million in property taxes, and the city estimates it would get $11.4 million in property tax revenue for the project over 10 years.

The project would be built in an area that is part of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone. The property is already zoned for commercial use under the development agreement with La Cima.

Several concerns about the project, including its potential environmental impact, were discussed, and City Council members said they have received many emails with questions about the project.

Council members cited the project's positive economic benefits and its potential for internships and partnerships with Texas State University and the San Marcos school district.

Council Member Jude Prather said that, while the city has seen growth in manufacturing and distribution jobs, the studio project would bring a new industry into the market.

"What we're not seeing is jobs in creative industries like film and TV. This film production studio, I think, is a testament to the creative culture we have here in San Marcos," Prather said.

Separately, Hays County commissioners approved an incentive agreement for the project that gives property tax abatements with an estimated worth of $1.6 million over five years, starting in 2025.

Commissioner Lon Shell said the studio would add an estimated $4 million in value in land development, nearly $170 million in vertical construction and almost $45 million in personal property.

“This is a very exciting project. Many of you have seen what's happening in this area of town, and this is going to provide an amazing opportunity for jobs, commercial development and this community. I believe this will be a great partner with Hays County and San Marcos, so we're looking very forward to this," Shell said.

