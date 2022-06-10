ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt recommends betting against Tennessee baseball to win national title

By Erik Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

ESPN "SportsCenter" host Scott Van Pelt discussed the NCAA Baseball Tournament at the end of Thursday's show.

On the screen, they showed the favorites to win the College World Series national championship, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Tennessee is +130 (bet $100 to win $130), Stanford is +600, and both Oregon State and Virginia Tech are +700.

Van Pelt described Tennessee as "an absolute juggernaut all year."

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional at 56-7 overall.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt picks odds against Tennessee baseball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9Q6n_0g6pMa0j00

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin then chimed in and said, "The field is -210 against Tennessee, what do you think?"

"Give me the field," Van Pelt said. "Tennessee is really good, but goofy stuff always happens in Omaha."

The NCAA College World Series is scheduled to take place in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 17-27.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt recommends betting against Tennessee baseball to win national title

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Van Pelt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy