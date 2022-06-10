ESPN "SportsCenter" host Scott Van Pelt discussed the NCAA Baseball Tournament at the end of Thursday's show.

On the screen, they showed the favorites to win the College World Series national championship, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Tennessee is +130 (bet $100 to win $130), Stanford is +600, and both Oregon State and Virginia Tech are +700.

Van Pelt described Tennessee as "an absolute juggernaut all year."

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional at 56-7 overall.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt picks odds against Tennessee baseball

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin then chimed in and said, "The field is -210 against Tennessee, what do you think?"

"Give me the field," Van Pelt said. "Tennessee is really good, but goofy stuff always happens in Omaha."

The NCAA College World Series is scheduled to take place in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 17-27.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt recommends betting against Tennessee baseball to win national title