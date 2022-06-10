ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Angela Safran selected as new Sartell Middle School principal starting in the 2022-2023 school year

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SARTELL — The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has selected Angela Safran as the new Sartell Middle School principal.

Safran has been the principal for Holdingford Secondary School, serving grades 7-12, and the district assessment coordinator since 2018. Prior to becoming principal for Holdingford Secondary, Safran taught language arts and writing and college-in-the-schools writing and literature. She began her teaching career in New York at Webster Schroeder High School.

“Out of a pool of many exceptional candidates for our middle school principal position, Angela Safran stood apart thanks to her experience as a secondary administrator, her instructional leadership and engaging personality," Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover said.

“I have worked with middle and high school students for nearly 20 years and I am thrilled to become part of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District’s team." Safran said in a news release. "The district is known for its high standards, excellence and community support.”

Safran will replace Sartell Middle School Principal Laura Arndt, who accepted a position at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is the education reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him agaafarelkhalifa@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullaGaafare1

