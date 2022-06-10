ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Pendleton Elementary in Coachella to add 8-foot fence after recent trespass incidents

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Coachella Valley Unified School Board voted Thursday to add 8-foot tall wrought iron fencing around the perimeter of Peter Pendleton Elementary School in Coachella after five recent trespassing events on campus.

"This is a safety concern that needs immediate attention," according to a board report. Currently, the kindergarten area of the school has fencing lower than 4 feet in height in some areas.

Four of the documented trespassing events occurred in May, including one on May 31 — one week after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. In each instance, the trespassers on campus were all "unknown males," according to district spokesperson Lissette Santiago.

Board President Blanca Hall said Thursday night that she recently visited Peter Pendleton Elementary to assess the security, and agrees that additional safety measures are needed there and at other schools.

After the Uvalde shooting, Coachella Valley Unified Superintendent Luis Valentino sent a letter to district students, staff and families stressing the importance of school safety, and said the district makes every effort to ensure the security of students and staff.

"Safety first is really, really important," Valentino said Thursday. He said a district team is continuing to assess the safety of school perimeters, and then it will assess interiors.

"We are currently evaluating all schools for fencing/safety needs," Santiago said. "However, Peter Pendleton was identified as an immediate need and will be replaced once the agenda item is approved."

The fencing will cost about $156,000.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Peter Pendleton Elementary in Coachella to add 8-foot fence after recent trespass incidents

