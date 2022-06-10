Bearcats Land on Date to Join Big 12

Cincinnati Football gets the first crack at a Power Five schedule.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — It's official.

Cincinnati is joining the Big 12 for athletic competition, starting with the 2023 UC football season . UC enters the conference on July 1, 2023. According to The Athletic , UC is paying an $18 million buyout to leave the AAC early.

This was ultimately a formality after the Bearcats got accepted into the league last September, but now it's official that Luke Fickell's team will kick things off for UC as a Power Five school.

"All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically," AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. "We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23."

The next step is breaking ground on the Bearcats' new indoor practice facility, scheduled to be finished in August 2024. Houston, UCF, and BYU are joining UC in the Big 12 next year.

