Ocala, FL

Jail, probation, fine for Georgia man charged with torturing bears in Ocala National Forest

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
A seventh co-defendant charged with the inhumane treatment and torture of black bears living in the wild has resolved his case with a plea bargain.

Mark Christopher Lindsey, 29, from Moultrie, Georgia, must serve a 270-day jail sentence and then eight years of probation. He is credited for two days already served behind bars.

He cannot hunt, have hunting dogs, or go to the Ocala National Forest, according to terms of the plea deal, which were arranged by defense attorney Rhonda Portwood of Inverness and the Statewide Prosecutors Office.

Lindsey and his co-defendants must pay $22,847 to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission office for investigation cost and $4,688.43 to the prosecutor's office. Lindsey also must complete 200 hours of community service.

Lindsey's case was resolved Friday morning in Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti's courtroom. Lindsey pleaded guilty to four counts of felony cruelty to animals; using animal to fight or bail another animal; conspiracy to commit RICO Act violation; felony littering; unlawful taking of black bear; and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate.

Portman asked the judge if Lindsey could spend his jail time in Taylor County since it's closer to his Georgia residence. Tatti told the lawyer that he cannot authorized such an arrangement; the sheriffs from Marion and Taylor counties would have to agree to that deal.

The status of the other co-defendants in this case

Aside from Lindsey, the others who have entered pleas are: William "Willie Bob" Edward Landrum, 43, from Virginia; Hannah Weiner Scarbrough, 30, and her husband, Charles, 33, both of Callahan, Florida; Haley Reddish, 29, of Lake Butler; Christopher Elliot Haun, 45, of Ormond Beach; and William Tyler Wood, 32, of Lake Butler.

Dustin Reddish, 29, and Troy Travis Starling, 49, both of Lake Butler, are the only ones whose cases remain pending.

According to the FFWCC, the nine men and women used trained dogs that would mercilessly attack black bears living in several wildlife areas. One attack occurred in the Ocala National Forest.

Authorities said the defendants used tasty and sweet treats to lure the bears, which were then chased by the dogs. State investigators said the dogs were monitored with GPS devices.

The frightened bears would frantically climb trees and remain there, hoping the dogs would leave. Instead of leaving, state officials said, the dogs stayed under the trees. Fearful, the bears tried jumping from tree to tree. Some of them fell to the ground.

There, the dogs would run after the scared bears, hunting them. State officials said at least one bear was shot and later skinned.

Footage of the events were recorded and posted on social media sites, officials said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

