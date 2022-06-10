The biggest bounce house in the world arrives in Macomb County

FRASER (WWJ) -- It's not the typical bounce house you'll find in someone's backyard, it's Big Bounce America -- the largest in the world -- and it's coming to Macomb County.

The 32-feet tall bounce house, with a 900-foot-long obstacle course -- all of which comes in at over 13,000 square feet -- will be at Steffens Park on Garfield Road near 14 Mile Road in Fraser.

Big Bounce America's Trisha Leach says the largest inflatable in the world, certified by Guinness, has giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops.

At the center of it all is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ plays music tailored to each age group while hosting games and competitions.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we

invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," said Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

Tickets start at $19. Big Bounce America will be at the park starting Friday and going through Sunday. It will also be there next weekend, from June 17-19.

You can get tickets and other info HERE .