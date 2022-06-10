ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

The biggest bounce house in the world arrives in Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWVO8_0g6pM1Of00

FRASER (WWJ) -- It's not the typical bounce house you'll find in someone's backyard, it's Big Bounce America -- the largest in the world -- and it's coming to Macomb County.

The 32-feet tall bounce house, with a 900-foot-long obstacle course -- all of which comes in at over 13,000 square feet -- will be at Steffens Park on Garfield Road near 14 Mile Road in Fraser.

Big Bounce America's Trisha Leach says the largest inflatable in the world, certified by Guinness, has giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops.

At the center of it all is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ plays music tailored to each age group while hosting games and competitions.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we
invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," said Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

Tickets start at $19. Big Bounce America will be at the park starting Friday and going through Sunday. It will also be there next weekend, from June 17-19.

You can get tickets and other info HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Airbnb CEO Picked This Michigan Rental As His All Time Favorite

Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings worldwide and the favorite pick for the company's CEO is located right here in Michigan. Airbnbs CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC his favorite Airbnb that he's stayed at Is the Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. WHY IS IT...
HometownLife.com

Let's grab a drink! Distillery opens new tasting room in Livonia

The owners of Livonia's newest spot to order a drink believe they've made a little history. The owners of BBS Distilleries conducted some research and found they appear to be the first (legal) distillery making spirits in the western Wayne County community since the 1850s when the community banned liquor. That's given the three owners a point of pride as they open a new tasting room on the Livonia/Redford Township border.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Stepping Stone Falls

At the northeast edge of Flint, where the Flint River flows southwest through Genesee County and swells to form Mott Lake, you'll find Stepping Stone Falls. Tall concrete polygon columns and other irregular shapes stacked on different levels form the falls. The river flows around them creating a roaring splash. Walkways and overlooks allow visitors to the park close-up views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounce House#Guinness#The Big Bounce America
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Metro Detroit brothers flying high after airport design competition

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Two local brothers displayed their engineering skills in a global design competition. Their work was inspiring and may have you looking at airports in a whole new way. The Akinyemi brothers of Northville won high honors with their teams at the 2022 FAA airport design challenge....
aroundthetownchicago.com

Jet’s Pizza opens number 21- 21 cents a slice!

Before Covid hit and closed a lot of restaurants, we had the good fortune of having “Detroit” pizza on our show. Jet’s Pizza had come to town and it was something different than we were used to. It did not take the radio station crw long to see what the fuss was around town. The engineers loved it as did Frank and I. I also took some left-overs home for the family. They were also impressed with the crust and the corners versus a round pie.
US 103.1

Play in the Woods on This unique Mini-Golf Course in Lake Orion

If you're looking for a fun spot to play putt-putt golf with the family this summer, we found it. Ever since my son was a little kid, we've always loved playing putt-putt golf. We always try to stop and play if we see a course while traveling around the state. While, there are a lot of garbage courses in Michigan, there's a lot that are really fun and unique.
LAKE ORION, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking storms, warm front for Monday night in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. Detroit and Southeast Michigan continue to be treated to pleasant weather this evening and overnight. It will be cooler tonight and warm tomorrow. A warm front is on the way, bringing showers and thunderstorm along with it. Some of those storms have...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Frank’s Hoppy Bistro mixes nostalgia with new twists

FENTON TWP, MI – Frank’s Hoppy Bistro combines the recipes and nostalgia of Frank’s Tavern with new twists that include craft beer and artisan pizzas. Led by a former owner of Frank’s Tavern, Rachel Medore, and husband/craft beer specialist Shayne Medore, Frank’s Hoppy Bistro had a soft reopening in October last year and earlier this week held a ribbon-cutting event with the local chamber of commerce.
FENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $277K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman screamed at the top of her lungs when she won a $277,012 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the big prize: 06-09-16-26-39. She bought her winning ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This home in Detroit’s Palmer Woods was built by the same architect who designed Midtown’s historic Architects Building — let’s take a look

When someone says million-dollar home in Detroit, this Palmer Woods beauty comes to mind. This particular home was designed by architect Richard Marr, who is most known for designing the Architects Building, 415 Brainard St., in Midtown. Located at 19425 Gloucester Dr., the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home has had some upgrades...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

5 Michigan Counties Where You Should Wear a Mask if You Visit

Just when it feels like things are back to normal, COVID-19 seems to rear up its ugly head giving us 5 counties Michiganders will need to mask up if they plan to visit. As a state, Michigan has been improving with its overall COVID-19 cases dropping in half recently. But...
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy