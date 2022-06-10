NBA Finals Injury Report: Celtics Could Be Without A Starter For Game 4

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game starting center Robert Williams III is on the injury report.

The team's leading shot blocker still remains on the injury report as questionable due to a knee injury (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so with a win they can take a commanding 3-1 lead back to the Chase Center for Game 5.

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, and he has yet to actually miss a game.

