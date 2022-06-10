ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in plane crash in Oxnard field near Camarillo Airport

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
A small plane crashed into a strawberry field in north Oxnard on Friday morning, killing the pilot.

The craft then caught fire, sending up a plume of black smoke near Highway 101.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. in a field on the north side of the 101, east of Del Norte Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The site is west of the Camarillo Airport, where the plane took off shortly before the crash.

No other victims were found during a search on the ground and by helicopter, fire officials said. Two urban search-and-rescue dogs also searched the field.

Firefighters reported a widely scattered debris field and said the plane was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Andy VanSciver, a Ventura County firefighter and spokesman, confirmed one person was aboard and had died in the crash. VanSciver said he could not release more details on the death.

The plane clipped a building on the south side of Highway 101 before going down in the field, he said. Crews later found debris from the plane on the roof.

Capt. Brian McGrath, another agency spokesman, said the Oxnard Fire Department was the lead agency and county fire had been called in to assist. The Federal Aviation Administration was also contacted to investigate.

Information from FlightAware indicated the single-engine, four-seat fixed wing craft had taken off from Camarillo Airport at 7:59 a.m., headed to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport. The plane was listed as a Mooney M-20 Turbo registered in Arizona.

Sean Herder, operations supervisor for Ventura County's Department of Airports, confirmed the pilot's departure information. He had flown into Camarillo on Thursday morning from Big Bear, Herder said, adding he was not aware of any distress calls b Friday's crash.

The plane clipped a commercial building in the 3500 block of Camino Avenue near Trabajo Drive, said Oxnard Fire Battalion Chief Steve McNaughten. The city of Oxnard yellow-tagged the building, he said. The extent of damage wasn't immediately known. The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported, McNaughten said.

The crash site was on private property and cordoned off by emergency personnel Friday morning. Small plumes of smoke from the plane could be seen a quarter mile away.

The incident caused Highway 101 traffic to backup during the morning rush hour with the closure of a northbound lane.

This story may be updated.

-- Staff writers Cheri Carlson and Jeremy Childs contributed to this story.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 1 dead in plane crash in Oxnard field near Camarillo Airport

Jon Izie
3d ago

I was driving the 101 this morning when the accident occurred…I had just gotten into the freeway on Dawson headed Northbound to Oxnard, and a few minutes later, out of nowhere- I saw the plane spiraling out of control on the Southbound side of the 101. I was 3 cars behind as the plane barely cleared the freeway, and crashed into the field, followed by the explosion. It was a terrible and surreal moment to witness. I immediately prayed for the pilot and his Family. A Very tragic start to my day. May the pilot rest peacefully and the Family be comforted.

