The New York Yankees sit with the best record in baseball through early June, and are uniquely poised to dominate the 2022 All-Star Game rosters from all angles. From the offense to the bullpen to the entirety of the rotation, the Bombers have just been … better than the rest thus far. Sometimes, Yankee fans say it, but don’t mean it. At this point … how can you not mean it?!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO