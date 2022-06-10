ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The 2013 third overall pick is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

The 2013 third overall pick is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

The Warriors currently trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so with a win on Friday they can return home to the Chase Center with the series tied up at 2-2 for Game 5.

However, a loss would be devastating, because it would put them into a 3-1 hole in the series.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have made the Finals.

#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
