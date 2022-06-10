Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 4

Otto Porter Jr. remains listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could be without key role player Otto Porter Jr. when they face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts.

The 2013 third overall pick is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

The Warriors currently trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so with a win on Friday they can return home to the Chase Center with the series tied up at 2-2 for Game 5.

However, a loss would be devastating, because it would put them into a 3-1 hole in the series.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have made the Finals.

