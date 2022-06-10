Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 4

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could be without a key role player when they play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening at the TD Garden.

2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala remains listed as questionable as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

Iguodala has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he did play last game (and in the first game).

The Warriors currently trail the series 2-1, so they need to win on Friday in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

