San Diego, CA

Dodgers: Longtime LA First Baseman Selling His San Diego Mansion

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

Adrian Gonzalez has put his La Jolla home up for sale.

If you're in the market for a seven bedroom San Diego mansion with some Dodgers history, now is your time. Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González recently listed his La Jolla mansion for a casual $16.48M according to a recent article by The LA Times' Jack Flemming .

González purchased the home for $7.2M in 2010 and in case you haven't heard, real estate prices have skyrocketed over the last several years. Gonzo is looking to cash in on his investment.

The palatial home features ocean views, a 12-seat movie theater, wine cellar (complete with tasting room), and an elevator. For good measure, there's a swimming pool and a spa as well.

González, a San Diego native, was traded to the Dodgers in 2012 blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that also included Carl Crawford, Josh Beckett, Nick Punto. El Titan enjoyed a productive LA career that included an All-Star selection in 2015 and leading the majors in RBI (116). in 2014

The 15-year MLB veteran has served as a studio analyst for the Dodgers on SportsNet LA.

