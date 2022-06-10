ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Eastern Blvd. fatal crash victim identified as 65-year-old Montgomery woman

By Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkVDB_0g6pKqxX00

Montgomery police have identified the victim in a four-vehicle crash that happened June 8 on Eastern Boulevard near Buckboard Road.

The victim, Lois Thomas, 65, of Montgomery, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla, was seriously injured, and later died at a local hospital.

The investigation into this fatal four-vehicle traffic collision is ongoing and no further information is available.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSFA

Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting. According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter. The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise man killed in car crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A two-vehicle crash about 5:55 p.m. Friday, June 10, claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was killed when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony P. Robinson, 43, of Elba.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
wdhn.com

20-year-old killed in Coffee Co. crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Friday night car crash has killed a 20-year-old from Enterprise. The two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:55 p.m. on June 10. Jadakis McKinney was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving hit head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anthony Robinson, 43, of Elba.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Body Found Under Tuscaloosa Bridge Sunday, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating but do not initially suspect foul play after a man was found dead beneath a bridge in Tuscaloosa Sunday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the Bryant Bridge that crosses the Black Warrior River near Nucor Steel at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
wbrc.com

Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned. Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.
WRBL News 3

Girl dies, woman critically injured in West Point Lake drowning

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl from LaGrange has died, and the woman remains in critical condition after a drowning incident Saturday, On June 11, 2022, at 1:57 PM. Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR, were dispatched to West Point Lake near […]
WEST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wtvy.com

REPORT: 2-vehicle Coffee County crash produces injuries

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A report from Coffee County says a 2-vehicle accident on Friday evening occurred that may have produced injuries. The location of the reported crash is in the 3300 block of Highway 105. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies were on the scene. The Alabama...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

4-year-old killed in traffic accident near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, June 10, around 9:15 p.m. a 4-year-old child fell out of a utility trailer pulled by a truck. Troopers say the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on AL-22, about five miles west of Selma in Dallas County, according to ALEA highway Patrol Division.
wvtm13.com

3 Birmingham men killed in shootings over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities are investigating three homicides after three shootings in the Birmingham area over the weekend. Learn more in the video above. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Gate City public housing complex in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South at about 4:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a man in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
alabamanews.net

$2,500 Reward Offered to Solve Montgomery Murder

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to solve a Montgomery man’s shooting death from 2021. Police say 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer was found shot on the night of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 3042 Fairwest Place, Apartment C. That is near the intersection of West Fairwiew Avenue and Mobile Highway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Russell County deputy placed on leave after deadly Phenix City crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Thursday on Highway 165 in Phenix City. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle involved in the crash. That deputy has been placed on paid leave pending the result of the investigation, which is being handled the Phenix City Police Department.
greensborowatchman.com

Troopers: Accident on 69 has blocked highway in Hale County

UPDATE: As of 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, ALEA confirms the blockage is now fully cleared and the roadway open. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday, June 10, has caused roadway blockage. Alabama 69 near Hale County 32, in Hale County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
HALE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound. According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell. The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell...
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy