Eastern Blvd. fatal crash victim identified as 65-year-old Montgomery woman

Montgomery police have identified the victim in a four-vehicle crash that happened June 8 on Eastern Boulevard near Buckboard Road.

The victim, Lois Thomas, 65, of Montgomery, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla, was seriously injured, and later died at a local hospital.

The investigation into this fatal four-vehicle traffic collision is ongoing and no further information is available.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com